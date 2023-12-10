United Auto Workers providing free Christmas dinner

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (OTTUMWA COURIER) - United Auto Workers Local 74 and United Food & Commercial Workers Local 230 will offer free meals on Christmas, the Ottumwa Courier reported.

People who are interested in the free meals can call (641)-931-0599 and their meal will be delivered on Christmas Day to anyone who lives in the city limits. When calling, people should leave their name, address, phone number, and the number of meals they want. During last year’s event, 1,800 meals were given away.

Ham, dessert, green beans, mashed potatoes with white pepper gravy, and dinner rolls come with the meal. The limit per household is 6 meals.

The last day to order one of the meals is December 20th at 2 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help make the meals and to help deliver them. Volunteers should be at the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 230 at 8 a.m. on Christmas to help make the food. Those interested in driving should arrive between 9:30 and 10:30 in the morning.

The United Auto Workers Local 74 has delivered meals for 6 years and the program has grown each year. During their first event, 1,200 meals were given away. After the pandemic, dine-in was not an option and now all the meals are delivered.

