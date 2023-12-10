Hawkeye Marching Band To Perform at Halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Citrus Bowl Logo
Citrus Bowl Logo(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band announced on Sunday they will be performing both pregame and halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. This announcement comes after a prior announcement that Gavin Degraw would be performing during halftime.

The official message from The Citrus Bowl:

“We’re working closely with Iowa and Tennessee to design a great experience for this year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The university bands will perform on the field both in pregame and at halftime. We appreciate the creativity and goodwill of the university band leaders to make this possible.

During the halftime show presented by Cheez-It Snap’d, our live performance will be followed by traditional bowl game performances from The Hawkeye Marching Band and The Pride of the Southland Band.

We have a special day planned for the Vols, the Hawkeyes and the coast-to-coast audience who gather around their televisions for this New Year’s tradition. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Orlando for ‘The Best Bowl Trip in America’ later this month.”

The Hawkeyes take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Cheez-It Citrus bowl on January 1st in Orlando, Fl.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent...
Truck driver charged in connection with death of student
Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash
Police called on a search and rescue group to help locate a man’s body.
Man’s body found under 4 feet of debris in home: ‘I could smell the foul odor’
Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - December 11

Latest News

United Auto Workers providing free Christmas dinner
United Auto Workers providing free Christmas dinner
Civil War Veteran is scheduled to receive Final Salute
Civil War Veteran is scheduled to receive Final Salute
Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) invites presidential candidates to discuss their faith
Election 2024: GOP candidates discuss their faith, how it guides them
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash