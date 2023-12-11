Caitlin Clark named ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 67-58. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark once again earned the Big Ten Player of the Week honor, after another dominating performance against the Cyclones.

Clark scored 35 points, had 5 assists, and 9 rebounds, marking her 41st game recording over 30+ points. She also added herself to the top-10 NCAA all-time scoring list after eclipsing 3,000 points.

Clark has earned the Big Ten Player of the Week honor 21 times, second-most in conference history behind former University of Iowa player Megan Gustafson.

The Hawkeyes head to Des Moines for a neutral site matchup against Cleveland State inside a sold-out Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (CT). The game will be broadcast on BTN and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of...
Iowa City Police: Missing teen located
Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent...
Truck driver charged in connection with death of student
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
United Auto Workers providing free Christmas dinner
United Auto Workers providing free Christmas dinner