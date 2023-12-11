Decent start to the week, temperatures turn even warmer in a few days

Quiet weather is likely for much of the coming week, with warmer temperatures for most of it.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect fairly reasonable weather for mid-December as we go through the week, with highs varying a bit at times.

We’ll be on the warmer side today, as widespread sunshine and a bit of a southerly breeze help to push highs into the mid 40s, despite a fairly chilly start. A cold front moves in tonight, bringing some scattered clouds but little else in terms of major immediate impacts. We will feel its effects on Tuesday, though, as highs struggle to reach the upper 30s with northwesterly winds providing an extra chill.

A warming trend resumes as soon as Wednesday, with highs returning toward the upper 40s to low 50s from Thursday through the weekend. A decent amount of sunshine is expected on most days, though cloudier conditions will accompany a storm system that passes nearby on Friday into Saturday. Only a very slim chance for a shower goes with that system on Friday night, with dry weather otherwise.

