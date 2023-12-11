Iowa City Police seek public's help locating missing teen

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of Mossy Glen Court. Jamarri is 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie that says “Make Friends,” ripped jeans, red and black Puma shoes, and a furry black hat.

Anyone with information on Jamarri’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communication Center at 319-356-6800.

