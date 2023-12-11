Poll: Former President Trump still holds commanding lead in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows former President Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead in Iowa.

Data from the Des Moines Register NBC News Media-com Iowa Poll shows 51-percent of likely Republican caucus-goers have Trump as their first choice for President. That’s up from 43-percent in October.

Ron DeSantis is in second place with 19-percent support.

And despite major endorsements in the past weeks, Nikki Hakey’s numbers in Iowa have remained flat, staying at 16-percent.

With five-weeks until the caucuses, there is still room for movement, with 46-percent of Republicans saying they could be persuaded to support another candidate.

