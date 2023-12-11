Poll: Former President Trump still holds commanding lead in Iowa

Donald Trump
El expresidente Donald Trump habla fuera de la corte después de declarar en la Corte Suprema de Nueva York, 6 de noviembre de 2023, en Nueva York. (AP Foto/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows former President Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead in Iowa.

Data from the Des Moines Register NBC News Media-com Iowa Poll shows 51-percent of likely Republican caucus-goers have Trump as their first choice for President. That’s up from 43-percent in October.

Ron DeSantis is in second place with 19-percent support.

And despite major endorsements in the past weeks, Nikki Hakey’s numbers in Iowa have remained flat, staying at 16-percent.

With five-weeks until the caucuses, there is still room for movement, with 46-percent of Republicans saying they could be persuaded to support another candidate.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent...
Truck driver charged in connection with death of student
Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of...
Iowa City Police seek public's help locating missing teen
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say

Latest News

Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) invites presidential candidates to discuss their faith
Election 2024: GOP candidates discuss their faith, how it guides them
Participation could spike in Iowa Caucus
Election 2024: How to find your Iowa GOP caucus precinct
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov....
CNN to host Republican presidential debate in Iowa
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport