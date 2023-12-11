Three men in Woodbury County Jail assault another inmate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police were called to the Woodbury County Jail for an assault that had occurred earlier in the day on Dec. 9. When the deputy arrived, they met with jail staff and reviewed surveillance video of the assault.

According to court documents the deputy observed an inmate, Anthony McPherson walking around the cell block minding his own. When he passed three men later identified as Yasin Abdi, Zaul Moniz and Owen Trudeau, they moved from the table where they were speaking and entered the cell Mr. McPherson had just entered. Shortly after the men had followed him McPherson was assaulted sustaining injuries to his face, head, arms, and hands.

The deputy interviewed McPherson and his story was consistent with his injuries, video, and evidence on the scene. McPherson stated that the three males had learned about a previous case against him and stated that he should give up his commissary before they proceeded to assault him.

Court documents also say that the deputy tried to interview Abdi and Moniz but they would not speak to the deputy, however, Trudeau stated that he was attempting to break up the altercation between Abdi and McPherson.

Abdi, Moniz and Trudeau have been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a serious misdemeanor, all three men will have a hearing on Dec. 20th.

Abdi was awaiting trial for the first-degree murder of 36-year-old Marlon White-Eyes. Abdi is accused of shooting White-Eyes in the area of 14th and Ingleside Ave back on Monday, June 26. His trial has been moved to April 16, 2024.

Moniz is awaiting trial on drug-related charges. On Oct. 24 police in Sioux City conducted a search warrant of a residence on Jones St. During the search police located three separate bags with a total of 12.8 grams of methamphetamine. Various drug paraphernalia was also found. His trial is set for Feb. 20.

Trudeau will be in court on Feb. 6 for charges relating to a robbery. Court documents show that when officers arrived at the Dollar General on Pierce St. in Sioux City they viewed video surveillance showing a male, later identified as Trudeau entering the store walking around and then purchasing Mentos. After the transaction, Trudeau showed the clerk a message on his phone that instructed the clerk to give him money and that he had a gun. The clerk gave Trudeau $610 in cash. He was later found at the Walgreens on Hamilton Blvd. During an interview, the defendant admitted to committing the robbery but stated he did not have a firearm with him.

