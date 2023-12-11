Two people died in Ottumwa House Fire

The remains of the house fire that happened on December 9th. 2023.(Randall Gimm)
By Randall Gimm
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

The report of a house fire was called in around 7:30pm on December 9th. Ottumwa Police and Fire Fighters responded within minutes to 204 Woodland Ave. A neighbor told KYOU; the emergency response immediately began breaking windows in efforts to get people out. First responders were able to recover most of the occupants of the house and did all they could, but a child and adult were stuck in the fire, resulting in their death. The neighbor that spoke with KYOU said the child was a three-year-old boy. First responders were on the scene from 7:30pm until early Sunday Morning.

This is the third house fire, in Ottumwa, in a matter of weeks. This is also the 31st death from a fire in Iowa this year.

The City of Ottumwa Fire Department has called in the State’s Fire Marshall’s Office to assist in the investigation of the origin of the fire.

