A dry and mild weather pattern

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a pleasant afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s and sunshine. Overnight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows dropping into the 20s.

Clouds will build back into the area on Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will continue to rise for the end of the workweek, reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Little to no precipitation is expected this week.

