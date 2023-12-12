Election 2024: First-time voters prepare for Iowa Caucuses

Dordt University students say they’re looking for a candidate with Christian values
Young Americans voted in record numbers in the last Presidential race, and could again be impactful in 2024's election.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Young Americans voted in record numbers in the last Presidential race, and could again be impactful in 2024′s election. Of those eligible to vote under the age of 25, 43-percent of them cast ballots in the last presidential race. We caught up with two first-time caucus-goers who are looking for a Republican candidate who matches their values.

Reagan Van Beek is a freshman at Dordt University. He has an interest in politics but opted to study business administration because, “It’s easier to find a job in business than politics”.

Van Beek says he’s supporting Ron DeSantis and came to listen to him speak at Congressman Randy Feenstra’s event with the candidates in Sioux Center Saturday. Van Beek says he was first impressed by DeSantis’ gubernatiorial win. “I was really impressed with Desantis’ performance and then I looked into his like governor style and everything he’s done as governor and I’m really impressed all that he’s done there. And his campaign is all about look at what I did as governor of Florida,” Van Beek said.

James Van Den Berg, a junior at Dordt University, also attended Feenstra’s event. “What better way to spend your Saturday morning than hearing some candidates for the presidential election?,” Van Den Berg said.

Van Den Berg is undecided. “I’m basically going to go off of what I believe should be accomplished in the United States Christian-wise, Republican-wise,” Van Den Berg said.

Van Den Berg says he likes DeSantis and Nikki Haley. “Nikki was pretty good. Really liked how she like just was straight out with her answers, what she wanted to do. She was honest. She kind of related to the crowd I would feel like just like the experiences, what’s been going on in the world,” Van Den Berg said.

Van Den Berg says as a Christian, it’s important for him to choose a candidate that aligns with his values. “I would say that you know as a President, Godly president, it’s important to you know lead in faith, lead in you know especially having a family background so you can relate to the people of America,” Van Den Berg said.

