Feeling the chill today, but bouncing back for the rest of the week

Temperatures will be colder today, but warmer for the rest of the week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tuesday will seem a bit more seasonal than many of our recent days, but we’ll return to the more notably above-normal temperatures soon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s today, despite a lot of sunshine for most of the day. You have a cold front that moved through last night to thank; a chillier air mass from Canada will spill into the region behind it today. Wind chills could be limited to the upper 20s to low 30s during the afternoon.

Clouds move in tonight, and the outside chance of a light flurry could accompany them. Winds shift by morning, though, with southerly breezes continuing into the rest of the work and school week. This allows highs to bounce back to the mid 40s on Wednesday, and the low 50s on Thursday and Friday. Lows will also warm, from the mid 20s tomorrow into the mid 30s by Friday.

A slight chance for showers exists on Friday night into parts of Saturday, though any rainfall is likely to be light. Dry weather resumes after that, with highs staying above normal into the first part of the following week.

