Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Caitlin Clark has signed another NIL deal, this time with sports-drink company Gatorade.

In a press release, the company said Clark is the fourth collegiate athlete to join the Gatorade roster and just the second college basketball player.

Clark will be seen in the “You Can Too” digital-only commercial spot meant to inspire the next generation of athletes.

“I’m still that girl from Iowa, but now it’s my turn to inspire… If we can draw 56,000 fans, you can draw 57,” she says in the spot, referencing the record-breaking crowd for a women’s basketball game that attended the “Crossover at Kinnick” game in October.

Part of the deal includes Gatorade committing $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

Clark was also the first college athlete to join State Farm.

