Univ. of Iowa sees change in international student trends

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of international students attending the University of Iowa has continued to fall for the past eight years.

Since 2015 the University of Iowa has seen an overall decline in international students. Staff with the university say the pandemic was probably the biggest reason for the decline, but not the only reason.

The university’s dean of international programs, Russel Ganim, said the trend comes from changes other countries are making in higher education.

One of the largest international student groups at the University of Iowa are those coming from China. In 2015, the school had roughly 2,500 international students from China.

In 2023, that number is just 432, meaning the number of international students from China is down 83% since 2015.

Ganim says the pandemic was a part of the reason for the drop, but it isn’t the whole story.

”If you look at China, the country has invested a lot in higher education so they built many colleges and universities, so they no longer needed to outsource higher-ed to countries like the US or the UK or Australia or western Europ,” Ganim said.

A New York Times article reports American students looking to study in China may be hesitant because of the relationship between the two countries, something that Ganim said students from China consider as well.

”Students still want to come here. They are concerned about world events but in many instances, it doesn’t necessarily affect their plans study at Iowa or elsewhere in the United States or anywhere in Western Europe,” Ganim said.

Instead of seeing a major drop in all international student, the school is seeing a shift in which countries are sending those students.

”It’s true that the Chinese contingent has decreased, but now we’re seeing more countries than ever represented among our international student body,” Ganim said.

China, along with India, still sends more international students to the university than any other country.

”India is trying to build education infrastructure the way China did say, 15-20 years ago, but it’s having trouble keeping up. As a result, it is outsourcing at least some of its higher education needs to the west,” Ganim said.

Ganim said the university has increased recruiting efforts in India and the Middle East to bring more international students here.

The number of all international students has dropped 56% since 2015, but Ganim said the numbers they are seeing now are moving in the right direction.

