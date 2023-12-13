Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

