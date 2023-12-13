The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of the house fire that happened on December 9th. 2023.
Two people died in Ottumwa house fire
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
A warm second half of the week
A warm second half of the week
Bulls vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 12
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, sits at the defense table with his attorney's...
Testimony ends in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, but the verdict isn’t expected until next month
"He [Htoo] was always smiling. If you were having a bad day, you would go see him for a...
Garnering support for Ottumwa family effected by House Fire
FILE - The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington.
Senate passes defense policy bill with 5.2% pay raise for troops, the biggest boost in decades
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial