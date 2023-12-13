Gov. Reynolds announces final round of COVID stipends for childcare

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Childcare providers in Iowa may be eligible for additional funding to help their business.

Governor Kim Reynolds is announcing what she calls the final round of COVID stipends for child care.

The stipends range from $10,000 to $50,000.

The money can be used for employee recruitment, facility renovations, or equipment upgrades.

Reynolds’s office says more than $218 million have been given to providers since the pandemic started, helping to create thousands of new openings for kids.

Applications to get a stipend will be open through Jan. 12.

