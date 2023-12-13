Iowa lawmakers discuss priorities ahead of legislative session

Legislators in both parties say that they want to be better at bipartisanship in the next session.
Iowa lawmakers preview priorities for the 2024 legislative session
Iowa lawmakers preview priorities for the 2024 legislative session(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Politicians on both sides sat down with community leaders in West Des Moines early Tuesday to lay out their goals for the next legislative session, which begins January 8. Legislators in both parties spoke on different ways to ease the cost of living.

Rep. David Young (R-Van Meter) says Iowans can expect action on their taxes. “I think there’s going to be a vociferous debate about taxes. In terms of, I guess it’s kind of like tax limbo. You know, how low can you go and what rate and speed right?” Young said.

Ankeny Republican Senator Mike Bousselot says the cost of electricity in Iowa remains low, but there are disparities in the cost across the state. “The challenge that we face. The challenge that can’t be ignored is that if you’re in Ottumwa, Iowa, you are going to pay 30% more for power, the same power, than if you’re in Fort Dodge, Iowa. That’s just merely based on your service territory, ”Bousselot said.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights says by 2030, the state will need 25,000 new housing units, and that the state should expand its first-time home buyer program. Also, Konfrst says she’d like to see more grants to make home renovations more affordable. “A lot of those expenses are so high that people can’t afford them but when you put them out over the course of a grant program, we can help people knock down those costs. Get new windows, get a new roof, and stay in the neighborhood. Keep their home nice,” Konfrst said.

Preschool is expensive in Iowa. In Scott County, the median cost of preschool is $9,900 dollars a year. That works out to 11% of a family in Scott County’s median income. Democratic Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque says the biggest challenge the state faces is paying childcare workers, who make an average of $14 an hour, better wages. “That means that most of those workers who take care of our children eight to 10 hours every day actually qualify for SNAP benefits, housing assistance, the list goes on,” Jochum said.

While not at the event today, Governor Reynolds has previously said she wants to eliminate the state’s income tax entirely.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
The remains of the house fire that happened on December 9th. 2023.
Two people died in Ottumwa house fire
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
Jamarri Gatlin, 14, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 2500 Block of...
Iowa City Police: Missing teen located
From Left to Right: Trudeau, Abdi, Moniz
Three men in Woodbury County Jail assault another inmate

Latest News

Since 2015 the University of Iowa has seen an overall decline in international students. Staff...
Univ. of Iowa sees change in international student trends
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
DeSantis’ campaign and allied super PAC face new concerns about legal conflicts, AP sources say
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Caitlin Clark signed an NIL deal with Gatorade.
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark joins Gatorade in NIL deal