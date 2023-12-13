IowaWORKS: December sees most layoffs

IowaWORKS says because of harsh winter weather, outdoor labor like roadwork and construction...
IowaWORKS says because of harsh winter weather, outdoor labor like roadwork and construction can come to a pause, leading to layoffs until March or April.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to IowaWORKS, more people are laid off in December than any other month of the year.

With the colder temperatures and snow typically seen throughout December, outdoor work like road maintenance or construction can come to a pause.

“We’re really just kind of at Mother Nature’s will,” Matt Auliff with IowaWORKS said. ”As long as the weather stays nice, a lot of these businesses will stay open as long as they can.”

These workplace pauses can lead to layoffs, with many operations unable to continue work until March or April.

Year-round, IowaWORKS is optimistic about the state’s unemployment numbers. They report they’re below the national average at 3.2 percent. This higher than last year’s, at 3.1 percent.

IowaWORKS suggests people visit for a variety of free services for people looking for work, the group has seen 33,683 visitors this year, nearly 10,000 more than last year’s total.

With snow and colder temperatures this time of year, outdoor operations like construction can come to a complete halt.

“We’re more than happy to meet people,” Kevin Swartzendruber, operations manager at IowaWORKS, said. “There are statewide workshops they can participate in from the comfort of their own home. There’s just a ton of opportunities from our website as well.”

He says while unfortunate, these layoffs are a chance for workers to use their services to find the right job.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of the house fire that happened on December 9th. 2023.
Two people died in Ottumwa house fire
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Bulls vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 12
A warm second half of the week
A warm second half of the week
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident

Latest News

Lawmakers discuss new Congress - Rep. Randy Feenstra (R, IA-04)
Iowa Poll Shows Endorsements Have Some Value, Iowa Congressman’s Endorsement Likely Arriving after Holidays
Iowa lawmakers preview priorities for the 2024 legislative session
Iowa lawmakers discuss priorities ahead of legislative session
Since 2015 the University of Iowa has seen an overall decline in international students. Staff...
Univ. of Iowa sees change in international student trends
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
DeSantis’ campaign and allied super PAC face new concerns about legal conflicts, AP sources say