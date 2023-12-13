No charges filed in November Fairfield stabbing following conflicting witness reports

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Attorney released an explanation as to why a stabbing that occurred on November 30th, has resulted in no criminal charges.

On November 30th, officials responded to an anonymous call in the 800 block of West Grimes Avenue about a group of individuals fighting with sticks.

Responders arrived to find an adult male significantly bleeding after being stabbed in the leg by a kitchen knife. The male was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to investigators, conflicting statements were obtained by law enforcement relating to the facts that gave rise to the stabbing. Officials determined that a disagreement among family members culminated in a physical struggle among numerous individuals which then resulted in a female stabbing the male individual in the leg with the knife.

The female individual indicated to police that the knife was used in self-defense, which could not be verified by law enforcement. The male victim in the incident also refused to cooperate with police in regards to criminal prosecution, saying “We don’t do family like that.”

In a statement, the Jefferson County Attorney says that a cooperating victim’s testimony is not necessary for criminal prosecution. However, with the conflicting witness reports, and the inability to verify whether or not the female party in question did commit the act in self-defense, probable cause could not be established.

Officials say no criminal charges will be issued regarding the incident, barring the development of substantial additional evidence.

