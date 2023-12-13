Thomas Rhett and NE-YO are coming to the 2024 Iowa State Fair

Thomas Rhett is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre July 16
Thomas Rhett is coming to the Iowa State Fair in 2024.(tcw-wbrc)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music artist Thomas Rhett and R&B artist NE-YO are coming to the 2024 Iowa State Fair Grandstand.

Organizers announced the two additions to the grandstand lineup in a press release on Wednesday.

It’ll be a return to Iowa for Thomas Rhett, who last performed at the fair in 2018, but it will be the first time at the fair for NE-YO.

Thomas Rhett’s performance is set for 8 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2024.

NE-YO will take the grandstand with special guest Eric Bellinger at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2024.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of the house fire that happened on December 9th. 2023.
Two people died in Ottumwa house fire
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Bulls vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 12
A warm second half of the week
A warm second half of the week
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident
Crash in Wapello County claims life of Ottumwa resident

Latest News

Two Iowa marching bands finalists in Metallica Marching Band Competition
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds announces final round of COVID stipends for childcare
Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is standing with Republicans pushing for more...
DeSantis pushes for border protection at CNN town hall in Des Moines
IowaWORKS says because of harsh winter weather, outdoor labor like roadwork and construction...
IowaWORKS: December sees most layoffs