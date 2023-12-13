Two Iowa marching bands finalists in Metallica Marching Band Competition

(Libbie Randall | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Marching band and metal music coming together may seem strange, but two Iowa Marching Bands are up for the challenge.

Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State are finalists in the Metallica Marching Band Competition.

The heavy-metal band is challenging marching bands at all levels to create exciting, unique, and impressive performances using their music.

Both Iowa and Iowa State submitted their Metallica set, and they have made the top five for the Collegiate - Division 1 category.

People can watch the whole performance on YouTube.

The top prize in the competition is $75,000.

The winner of each category will be hand-picked by Metallica later this month. The winners will be announced the week of Jan. 1.

People can only vote once. To vote, people text the video hashtag to 833-609-0330.

For the University of Iowa, that is #UIOWA.

For Iowa State, it is #UIOWASTATE

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

