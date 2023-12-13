A warm second half of the week

A warm second half of the week
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another pleasant day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s and lots of sunshine. Overnight, lows will cool into the 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. Wednesday we’ll have a mostly sunny sky with highs rising into the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll stay dry through Friday with warming temperatures. Highs on Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the 50s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Saturday. Temperatures this weekend and into the beginning of next week will be in the mid 40s.

