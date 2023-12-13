Warmer air moving into the region

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Highs will be warmer today, and even warmer as we wrap up the work and school week.

This is despite fairly widespread cloud cover this morning, though this should diminish as the day goes onward. This will allow things to warm up, pushing highs into the mid to upper 40s. Southerly breezes will be out there, but they’ll be light; as a result, wind chill won’t be a huge factor today.

Even warmer highs will be seen on Thursday and Friday, with each reaching the 50s for most of us. Thursday will be sunnier, with more clouds arriving on Friday as a storm system approaches the region.

That system gives us a chance for some rain showers by Friday night into Saturday. Amounts in our area should be relatively light, maybe a tenth or two of an inch at most. If you have plans for Saturday, keep them but plan for the possibility of some chilly rain.

Temperatures turn a little cooler for the start of the following week, but still above normal or this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.