Des Moines school district still impacted by last year’s cyberattack

Leaders with the Des Moines public school district say they are still being impacted by a...
Leaders with the Des Moines public school district say they are still being impacted by a cyberattack that happened nearly a year ago.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Leaders with the Des Moines public school district say they are still being impacted by a cyberattack that happened nearly a year ago.

The attack in January caused classes to be canceled for several days, and put thousands of people’s personal data at risk.

After their old system was compromised, officials overhauled it to prevent future attacks and learn why the schools were a target.

They say going after young students with no credit history can get hackers valuable information to sell on the dark web.

DMPS director of technology Lisa Irey said they are on high alert going forward, because the first attacks put them at a higher risk in the future.

“Within the first two years of getting hit, you’re 90 percent more likely (to be targeted again), so we are still not out of the woods yet, and we could potentially fall victim again,” Irey said. “We kind of take the approach that we’re defending a fortress. One type of defense is not going to cut it. We have to take multiple layers. We have to employ multiple different defense tactics to protect our environment.”

Officials said they cannot disclose how the hack happened for security reasons, but they know the security flaw that let it happen.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Htoo Kabaw (3 years old)
Arkansas woman gathers support for Ottumwa family devastated by fire
The remains of the house fire that happened on December 9th. 2023.
Two people died in Ottumwa house fire
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Two Iowa marching bands finalists in Metallica Marching Band Competition
Fairfield Iowa Police car
No charges filed in November Fairfield stabbing following conflicting witness reports

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Trump rails against opponents while urging Iowans to ‘put big numbers up’ in caucuses next month
Htoo Kabaw (3 years old)
Arkansas woman gathers support for Ottumwa family devastated by fire
Kraig Paulsen says there's room for legislators to enact more tax cuts in the 2024 legislative...
Iowa leaders say there’s room for more tax cuts
File - Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former President Donald Trump.
Difference between DeSantis and Trump? DeSantis says that he’s a ‘servant’ not a ‘ruler’