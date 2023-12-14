Des Moines school district still impacted by last year’s cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Leaders with the Des Moines public school district say they are still being impacted by a cyberattack that happened nearly a year ago.

The attack in January caused classes to be canceled for several days, and put thousands of people’s personal data at risk.

After their old system was compromised, officials overhauled it to prevent future attacks and learn why the schools were a target.

They say going after young students with no credit history can get hackers valuable information to sell on the dark web.

DMPS director of technology Lisa Irey said they are on high alert going forward, because the first attacks put them at a higher risk in the future.

“Within the first two years of getting hit, you’re 90 percent more likely (to be targeted again), so we are still not out of the woods yet, and we could potentially fall victim again,” Irey said. “We kind of take the approach that we’re defending a fortress. One type of defense is not going to cut it. We have to take multiple layers. We have to employ multiple different defense tactics to protect our environment.”

Officials said they cannot disclose how the hack happened for security reasons, but they know the security flaw that let it happen.

