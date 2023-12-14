Garnering support for Ottumwa family effected by House Fire

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

The City of Ottumwa have released the names of the 2 casualties from a house fire on Woodland Avenue. 31-year-old Hen Mae and 3-year-old Htoo Kabaw tragically passed in that house fire on December 9th.

Htoo’s Aunt Kari Paw got a call from Htoo’s grandmother. Paw described the phone call “She was crying, and you know screaming. I was like, what’s going on? and she’s like Htoo is gone.” After she heard that, she packed up and drove 7 hours from Arkansas to Ottumwa.

Since Paw has been here she has been organizing support for Htoo’s family and the family that owned the home that burned. She has tentatively set Htoo’s funeral date for Saturday, December 16th. They are waiting on the medical examiner to release Htoo’s body to his family.

Paw has also been gathering support for both families. Horace Mann school and Ottumwa School District have been gathering physical and monetary donations for the funeral and supplies. Paw tells me that they are still in need of pillows, blankets, and food. Especially, rice.

Here is the link to both Htoo’s and Hen’s GoFundMe fundraisers.

If you wish to donate any of the physical items listed, you can reach Kari Paw at 641-781-8763. Or you can contact her on her Facebook by searching ‘Kari Paw’.

