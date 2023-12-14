Quite warm for December to end the work week

Temperatures will be quite warm indeed for Thursday into Friday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - While highs for Thursday are likely to stay below records for the date, we’ll still be very warm indeed.

Expect temperatures to start the day off on the chilly side, with readings in the 20s likely. As the sun comes up, though, we should see a pretty quick climb into the 40s then mid 50s by the afternoon. We should be in the 30s in mid-December, on average, so we’ll be finishing up well past that. Skies remain sunny for most of today, but clouds begin to increase tonight.

Cloudier weather is likely on Friday with highs still in the 50s. Showers become possible by later Friday evening into the day on Saturday, with rainfall totals of around a quarter-inch possible from this system. Clouds and rain will keep highs lower on Saturday, back into the low 40s.

After a dry Sunday, temperatures turn a bit colder for the start of the following week, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll bounce back into the mid 40s by the middle of next week, as the weather generally stays quiet.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Htoo Kabaw (3 years old)
Arkansas woman gathers support for Ottumwa family devastated by fire
The remains of the house fire that happened on December 9th. 2023.
Two people died in Ottumwa house fire
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction
Two Iowa marching bands finalists in Metallica Marching Band Competition
Fairfield Iowa Police car
No charges filed in November Fairfield stabbing following conflicting witness reports

Latest News

Temperatures surge well above normal today.
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures push above normal once again today.
Warmer air moving into the region
Temperatures push above normal once again today.
First Alert Forecast
A warm second half of the week
A warm second half of the week