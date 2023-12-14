Quite warm for December to end the work week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - While highs for Thursday are likely to stay below records for the date, we’ll still be very warm indeed.

Expect temperatures to start the day off on the chilly side, with readings in the 20s likely. As the sun comes up, though, we should see a pretty quick climb into the 40s then mid 50s by the afternoon. We should be in the 30s in mid-December, on average, so we’ll be finishing up well past that. Skies remain sunny for most of today, but clouds begin to increase tonight.

Cloudier weather is likely on Friday with highs still in the 50s. Showers become possible by later Friday evening into the day on Saturday, with rainfall totals of around a quarter-inch possible from this system. Clouds and rain will keep highs lower on Saturday, back into the low 40s.

After a dry Sunday, temperatures turn a bit colder for the start of the following week, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll bounce back into the mid 40s by the middle of next week, as the weather generally stays quiet.

