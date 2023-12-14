Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’

On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST
The controversial display, which Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called “objectionable,” featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin before being damaged.

Organizers say it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted.

We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.

Solve et Coagula! Happy Holidays! Hail Satan!”

