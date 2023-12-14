The search for a new Cedar Creek Golf Course Operator continues in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

The selection process to reward the contact to operate Cedar Creek golf course has been delayed, yet again. The City of Ottumwa announced today their decision on this issue will come at a special meeting to be held on Monday December 18th at 5:30pm.

This rescheduling comes after the last special council meeting on December 12th. On that day, council, citizens, and potential operators gathered at the Bridge View Center to listen to the applicants present their cases to be the rightful operator for the golf course. The three candidates are DBA - DTech Enterprises, Maxim Golf Solutions, and A.A.W. Golf Group.

The current operator is Greg Wilson of Integrity Golf LLC. Back in mid-October of 2023, Wilson spoke before city council in effort to transfer the operating contract to Greg’s son Adam Wilson. Greg’s contract is expiring at the end of 2023 and he plans on retiring there after. Greg told KYOU that his son Adam expressed interest in continuing the family business of running the course.

In order to allow that, the council needed to approve a few things:

- Extend the contract of Greg Wilson’s contract by 5 years.

- Allow Greg to hire his son Adam as a Contractor.

- Extend the 5-year contract to a 10-year contract to fit the pattern of contracts that were set with Greg for the past couple decades.

In that Mid-October council meeting, the vote to extend Greg’s contract by 5 years was split 2-2. That is due to the absence of the fifth and deciding council member, Sandra Pope. It was reported she was ill that day and could not attend that meeting. When a vote is split 2-2, that motion does not pass. So that left the council to deny the two other items on that list above. That meant the search for a new course operator was imminent.

The council listened to all three presentations. They asked follow-up questions and completed the evaluation process. When it came to the voting portion, council acknowledged the absence of Council Member Pope. The council said in the event of a 2-2 vote on any of the three candidates would result in them being eliminated from contention of operating the course.

This led to the council tabling the decision and rescheduling the meeting. This caused frustration among the active golfers in attendance because time is running out in 2023.

Greg Wilson still has all of his equipment sitting at Cedar Creek. Golf Carts, course maintenance equipment, food and beverage materials, and Pro Shop inventory. If Greg’s son Adam isn’t awarded the contract, Greg would need to clear out his inventory before January 1st. That is only 17 days away.

With the rescheduling of the meeting, citizens began questioning how reliable Pope will be on showing up to the rescheduled meeting. One citizen kept receipts on Pope’s attendance record.

“Sandra Pope, once again, didn’t show up for a city council meeting which when she ran for city council was part of her platform, she was gonna be here she was gonna be present and vote. She’s missed 16 out of 67 anyway 23% of the meetings she was supposed to attend. She needs to be gone she needs to take herself off the council or be removed. That’s apart of Iowa section code 66-29 and we need to be done with this.” - Kim Ardueser, Ottumwa Citizen.

With the scheduling of the Monday the 18th Special Council Meeting, the City of Ottumwa announces that all council members will be in attendance. This will decide who will be the operator of the golf course come January 1st.

