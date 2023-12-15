CDC pushes states to increase vaccination rates amid rising respiratory virus activity

(Live 5/File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers across the country, including in Iowa, to increase vaccination rates against the flu, COVID-19 and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) as cases have increased, and vaccination rates remain low.

The CDC issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory, warning the low vaccination rates and increasing rates of respiratory illness could lead to capacity strain at hospitals in the coming weeks.

The alert is directed at healthcare providers to make an increased push to get patients immunized, as well as increasing the use of antiviral medications for treatment.

In a release, the CDC said hospitalizations among all age groups has increased by 200 percent for the flu, 51 percent for COVID-19 and 60 percent for RSV across the country over the past four weeks.

A map of respiratory illness activity provided by the CDC shows much of that activity coming from states like California, New Mexico and southeastern states from Louisiana to South Carolina. In Iowa and much of the Midwest, the activity level is showing as low to minimal.

The CDC issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory, warning the low vaccination rates and...
The CDC issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory, warning the low vaccination rates and increasing rates of respiratory illness could lead to capacity strain at hospitals in the coming weeks.(CDC)

The CDC reported 7.7 percent of children 6 months to 17-years-old, and 17.2 percent of adults, have received the COVID-19 vaccine. As for RSV vaccination, 15.9 percent of adults aged 60 years or older have received the RSV vaccine as of Dec. 2.

The CDC said the lower vaccinations rates are likely due to lack of recommendations from healthcare providers, or people not having the time or forgetting to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for an operator come January 1st continues late into December.
The search for a new Cedar Creek Golf Course Operator continues in Ottumwa
Htoo Kabaw (3 years old)
Arkansas woman gathers support for Ottumwa family devastated by fire
Authorities say a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by...
Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car
Fairfield Iowa Police car
No charges filed in November Fairfield stabbing following conflicting witness reports

Latest News

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
Mental health professionals say "Seasonal Affective Disorder" or S.A.D. is when a person...
Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season
Senior care advocate John Hale questions why lawmakers aren’t more concerned with the...
‘Where’s the outrage?’: Iowa nursing homes in a state of crisis, Democrats say
On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made