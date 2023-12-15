Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer

(KSFY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a person on X (formerly known as Twitter) brought up an interesting challenge, Pancheros has doubled down, offering free burritos for a year to whoever completes it first.

The user mentioned that a person could theoretically travel to all 26 Pancheros locations in the state in one day. They say if a user spends 5 minutes at each location they would finish the task in just under 13 hours.

Would you order 26 burritos in a day?

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for an operator come January 1st continues late into December.
The search for a new Cedar Creek Golf Course Operator continues in Ottumwa
Htoo Kabaw (3 years old)
Arkansas woman gathers support for Ottumwa family devastated by fire
Authorities say a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by...
Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car
Fairfield Iowa Police car
No charges filed in November Fairfield stabbing following conflicting witness reports

Latest News

CDC pushes states to increase vaccination rates amid rising respiratory virus activity
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
Mental health professionals say "Seasonal Affective Disorder" or S.A.D. is when a person...
Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season
Senior care advocate John Hale questions why lawmakers aren’t more concerned with the...
‘Where’s the outrage?’: Iowa nursing homes in a state of crisis, Democrats say