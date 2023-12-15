Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a person on X (formerly known as Twitter) brought up an interesting challenge, Pancheros has doubled down, offering free burritos for a year to whoever completes it first.

The user mentioned that a person could theoretically travel to all 26 Pancheros locations in the state in one day. They say if a user spends 5 minutes at each location they would finish the task in just under 13 hours.

Do it, you won't 👀First person in Iowa to do this gets free burritos for a year 😇 https://t.co/FkBKMCxqSu — Pancheros (@pancheros) December 13, 2023

Would you order 26 burritos in a day?

