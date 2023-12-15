Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been charged in Shannon County in connection to a fatal shooting of a man from Iowa in November.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Heather McClendon is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, and 32-year-old Kyle Sebree is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

According to investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on December 6, troopers were contacted by a sheriff’s office in Iowa regarding a person from Iowa who was reported missing in Missouri on November 23. The missing man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was identified as 31-year-old Shawn Kiger.

Police say Kiger was reported missing by his girlfriend to the Winona, Missouri Police Department. Kiger’s girlfriend told police his last known location was in Winona on November 21. Investigators in Iowa found Kiger’s car abandoned in a rural area in Iowa. They learned that Kiger went to Missouri with another man.

On December 5, Iowa detectives talked with the man who went to Missouri with Kiger. During the interview, he told investigators he and Kiger met through mutual friends. The man told detectives that Kiger was looking to buy a gun for his wife for protection. The man said he knew a guy, Kyle Sebree. The man said Sebree was posting he had guns for sale on Snapchat.

Investigators say the man and Kiger drove to Winona to meet with Sebree during the early hours of November 21. The man told investigators once they got to Sebree’s house, they met a man named ‘Alex.’

During their day with Sebree, Sebree would drive Kiger’s truck with Kiger and the other man as passengers. Sebree then drove the truck to a woman’s house and then a different house to buy narcotics. The man told investigators Kiger and Sebree smoked methamphetamine that day.

According to investigators, during the evening of November 21, Sebree, ‘Alex,’ Kiger, and the other man drove to a wooded area. During the ride in the woods, Sebree told Kiger to get in the bed of his own truck. When Sebree was done driving, he and ‘Alex’ took Kiger out of the truck and tied him up. The man then saw Sebree shoot Kiger in the back of the head.

During the interview with investigators, the man said Sebree and ‘Alex’ got back in the truck and left Kiger’s body in the woods. The man took Kiger’s truck and drove back to Iowa the next day.

Area where Kiger's body was found in Shannon County. (KY3)

According to investigators, on December 14, authorities were able to find Kiger’s body in a wooded area off E Highway, about 15 minutes from Winona. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol then requested two search warrants.

Authorities say the first search warrant was for Sebree’s house. While at his house, investigators found items that matched the items used to tie up and kill Kiger.

The second search warrant was for Heather McClendon’s house. She told investigators the four men went to her house on November 21. She told investigators that Sebree had told her he killed Kiger. He returned the gun he used to McClendon, but she didn’t want it. McClendon told investigators the gun Sebree used did belong to her and that Sebree took it from her purse.

Investigators say she got a ride to Blytheville, Arkansas, where she later sold the gun to a man for $100.

Both Sebree and McClendon appeared in court on Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.