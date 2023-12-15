Warm again today, wetter weather arrives tonight into Saturday

Temperatures will stay warm today, before rain moves in tonight into Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds will be more common today, with rain on the way in a little while.

Temperatures are starting warm this morning, and should still be above normal by quite a bit by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Grayer skies will present for much of the day, but occasional breaks or thinning of clouds are possible.

Showers become possible late this evening into the overnight hours, with rain chances continuing through much of the day on Saturday. There’s the outside chance that a snowflake or two could mix in with the rain as it departs, with our western counties most at risk for this. However, significant snow or disruptions from wintry conditions are unlikely. A quarter-inch of rain is a possibility with this system. Highs reach the 40s.

Drier weather returns for the end of the weekend into the start of next week. After another relatively warm Sunday, we’ll see a big drop in temperatures for Monday. Highs then will only make it to the low to mid 30s.

Warmer air does return by the middle of the week and beyond, with highs potentially reaching the 50s once again.

