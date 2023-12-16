A dreary start to the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a wet and gray morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with scattered rain showers moving from south to north. Temperatures this morning are well above normal in the upper 30s and low 40s. Light rain showers will continue in the afternoon along with a chance for fog. Overall, expect a gray and misty Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. The rain showers will decrease this evening with misty conditions. Overnight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 30s.

Some sunshine will return on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky in the forecast and highs in the mid-40s. Even though Monday will be chilly with temperatures in the low 30s, the 50s will return by Wednesday. Another chance for rain showers is expected on Friday.

