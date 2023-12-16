Iowa woman honors veterans with a patriotic handmade thank you

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -They’ve made a list and checked twice. Now, the latest stack of goodie boxes is ready to be deployed to active-duty military members who are away from home during the holidays, KCCI’s Ben Kaplan reported.

“I’m guessing 500,” Jean Perkins with the Britt VFW auxiliary Post 4370 estimates when asked how many of these care packages they’ve sent.

That’s over 11 years. That number pales in comparison to how many special American flag keyrings Perkins has made.

“I get emotional because I think it’s the greatest thing I have ever done,” Perkins says.

A dabble that immediately became a desire to give these handmade trinkets of thanks to as many veterans as she could reach.

“The first keychain I made was because I like the pattern,” Perkins recalls. “I made one and gave one to a veteran. And it meant so much to him that he wanted a second one,” she said. “I’m not stopping. I’ve got the address where to order the beads from,” she continued.

Perkins needed around 336,000 beads for the 6,000 keyrings she estimates she’s made so far.

This list of recipients includes active duty on the Pacific Fleet and even veterans in her backyard.

“Every single one of my vehicles has it, including the camper,” local veteran Todd Romer says.

When asked what the kind gesture made him feel, Romer responded, “Pride. I’m a fifth-generation combat vet, so the military goes far back in my family.”

These keyrings are everywhere, now made by nearly everyone at the Britt VFW.

“When we went to SeaWorld, they asked if there were any Veterans, and a couple stood up behind us, and my husband went up and gave them keychains,” auxiliary member Cynthie Madson remembers.

As for Perkins’ “why” — she lost the love of her life to Agent Orange, and it claimed her second partner decades later.

She also has two grandkids who currently serve.

“Every time I give a key ring away, I don’t know what to expect. And it’s amazing to see their face. It’s, I think, mostly they’re surprised by somebody doing it, and they’re grateful, maybe get tears in their eyes or give me a hug,” Perkins said.

Perkins’ list of reasons is just another in this mission that will continue to grow.

Perkins and the Britt VFW auxiliary Post 4370 provide these keyrings free of charge.

If you’d like to donate supplies for both the keyrings and care packages, she can be reached at 641-895-5513 or billjean33@gmail.com.

