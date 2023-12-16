Michigan woman found guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation death of son

Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.
Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.(Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a western Michigan woman guilty of murder and child abuse in the starvation death of her disabled 15-year-old son who weighed just 69 pounds.

The Muskegon County Circuit Court jury deliberated just over an hour before convicting Shanda Vander Ark, 44, of Norton Shores in the July 6, 2022, death of Timothy Ferguson.

An autopsy determined the teenager died from from malnourishment and hypothermia. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Vander Ark was sick and not in the courtroom when the jury reached its verdict. She faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.

Vander Ark’s attorney, Fred Johnson, argued his client did not grasp the harm she caused her son and did not know he was starving to death.

However, a Muskegon County deputy prosecutor, Matt Roberts, disputed that notion and said she tortured her son by feeding him hot sauce, putting him in ice baths, depriving him of sleep and locking the refrigerator and food cabinets.

“She killed him. She starved him to death,” Roberts said.

Timothy Ferguson had some mental disabilities and was being home-schooled, prosecutors have said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for an operator come January 1st continues late into December.
The search for a new Cedar Creek Golf Course Operator continues in Ottumwa
Htoo Kabaw (3 years old)
Arkansas woman gathers support for Ottumwa family devastated by fire
Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Missouri man and woman arrested for Cedar Rapids man’s murder
Authorities say a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by...
Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

Latest News

The survivor of a mass shooting in California recovered her truck after it was riddled with...
Pregnant shooting survivor's truck restored
FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.
2 students allegedly used classmates’ faces on fake nude photos: ‘Made me feel violated’
Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their...
Nude deepfakes at Florida school: 'It made me feel violated'
The U.S. is urging Israel to lower the intensity of its attacks. (CNN, POOL, ISRAEL DEFENSE...
US urges Israel to de-escalate war with Hamas