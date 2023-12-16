Michigan woman found guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation death of son

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a western Michigan woman guilty of murder and child abuse in the starvation death of her disabled 15-year-old son who weighed just 69 pounds.

The Muskegon County Circuit Court jury deliberated just over an hour before convicting Shanda Vander Ark, 44, of Norton Shores in the July 6, 2022, death of Timothy Ferguson.

An autopsy determined the teenager died from from malnourishment and hypothermia. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Vander Ark was sick and not in the courtroom when the jury reached its verdict. She faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.

Vander Ark’s attorney, Fred Johnson, argued his client did not grasp the harm she caused her son and did not know he was starving to death.

However, a Muskegon County deputy prosecutor, Matt Roberts, disputed that notion and said she tortured her son by feeding him hot sauce, putting him in ice baths, depriving him of sleep and locking the refrigerator and food cabinets.

“She killed him. She starved him to death,” Roberts said.

Timothy Ferguson had some mental disabilities and was being home-schooled, prosecutors have said.

