On Monday, a golf course contract is scheduled to be awarded

OTTUMWA, Iowa (OTTUMWA COURIER) -The Ottumwa City Council is scheduled to hold a second special meeting on Monday, the Ottumwa Courier reported. The only item on the docket is the awarding of the Cedar Creek Golf Course management contract.

The City Council meeting will be at the Bridge View Center at 5:30 in the afternoon. The contract was tabled Tuesday evening because only four council members were present; the City of Ottumwa said in a press release Thursday said all five would be present Monday evening, as well as the final regularly scheduled meeting the next night.

Missouri-based Maxim Golf Solutions LLC and DTech Enterprises, A.A.W. Golf Group LLC are vying for the next 10-year contract to operate the golf course, but no decision was made because council member Sandra Pope was absent.

In October, an agenda item to continue the current contract failed on a split vote because Pope was absent. The current contract ends on December 31st.

