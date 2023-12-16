Mostly Cloudy Skies remain this evening

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing rain push through Southeastern Iowa throughout the day, the rain chances will start to taper off as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s once again.

As we head into Sunday, highs in the upper 40s will continue with partly cloudy skies.

We will see a front push through which will drop the temperatures substantially with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A gradual warm-up will take place throughout the week with highs in the low 40s for Tuesday and 50s for Wednesday through Satuday.

There is a rain chance late next week. This is something we will monitor over the next few days.

Tonight: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 33

Tomorrow: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 46

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

LOW: 24

Monday: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

Tuesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 17

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

Thursday: Cloudy

HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

Friday: Showers

HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

Sunday: Few Showers

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

