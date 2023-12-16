Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K

This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.(RAGO/WRIGHT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) - A vase purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99 sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.

The bottle-shaped design features a swirling pattern, blown with translucent red and opaque seafoam green glass.

The woman said she noticed the vase immediately, recognizing markings that indicate it was made in Italy, from high-end Murano glass.

She shared photos of it in a Facebook group where members identified it as a product of the famed Italian glassworks company Venini.

Experts then confirmed the piece’s authenticity.

The vase was initially valued between $30,000 and $50,000 but sold for more than double the top estimate.

The buyer’s identity has not been publicly disclosed but they are described as an “esteemed collector.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
The search for an operator come January 1st continues late into December.
The search for a new Cedar Creek Golf Course Operator continues in Ottumwa
Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Missouri man and woman arrested for Cedar Rapids man’s murder
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car
Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Knicks on December 15, 2023

Latest News

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
On Monday, a golf course contract is scheduled to be awarded
On Monday, a golf course contract is scheduled to be awarded
In pivotal moment, Notre Dame Cathedral spire gets golden rooster weathervane, a symbol of a...
In pivotal moment, Notre Dame Cathedral spire gets golden rooster weathervane, a symbol of a phoenix
No room at the inn? As holidays approach, migrants face eviction from New York City shelters
No room at the inn? As holidays approach, migrants face eviction from New York City shelters