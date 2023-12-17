Freeman leads Iowa free-for-all as Hawkeyes overwhelm Florida A&M to end three-game skid

Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) shoots over Florida A&M guard Love Bettis (1) and forward...
Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) shoots over Florida A&M guard Love Bettis (1) and forward Shannon Grant (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Owen Freeman recorded a double-double and scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Iowa was never threatened in an 88-54 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.

Payton Sandfort scored 13 points, Tony Perkins 12 and reserve Brock 10 for Iowa (6-5). Iowa had 12 players enter the scoring column. The Hawkeyes ended their three-game losing streak in which Iowa allowed an average of 90 points per game.

Kjei Parker scored 11 points for Florida A&M.

Iowa, which scored the game’s first seven points, held the Rattlers to 30% shooting (9 for 30) in the first half and Florida A&M didn’t make one trip to the foul line. Iowa led 43-20 at halftime. The Hawkeyes started the second half outscoring Florida State 22-10 were up 65-30 with 12:39 remaining.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is five wins from becoming the winningest coach in Iowa basketball history, behind only Tom Davis, who won 271 games as Iowa’s head coach. With his next Big Ten victory, McCaffery will also have the most league wins (127) in program history.

The Rattlers (2-6) travel to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State on Sunday.

Iowa hosts UMBC on Wednesday.

