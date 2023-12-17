Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea

Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
By Ottumwa Courier
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (Ottumwa Courier) -A negotiated plea deal has resolved a fatal stabbing case, with a judge passing down a total prison sentence of 70 years, the Ottumwa Courier reported.

41-year-old Robert Wayne Milford Jr. from Ottumwa, entered guilty pleas to the charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, and going armed with intent.

Milford was arrested and charged on September 3rd, 2021 after authorities had responded to Stardust Motel, 2211 Roemer Ave., and found 43-year-old Joshua David Barnhill with a stab wound to his chest.

Court documents say that Barnhill and Milford, who were both staying at the motel separately, were arguing. Milford stabbed Barnhill with a knife during the argument.

Barnhill, was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Milford was located after about an hour and arrested.

Milford originally faced a second-degree murder charge, which was knocked down to voluntary manslaughter. The knocked-down charge was part of the plea deal struck with prosecutors.

Judge Greg Milani sentenced Milford on Wednesday to a total of 70 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 26.5 years. Milford also owes $150,000 in restitution to Barnhill’s family, which carries an order to divert 20% of his prison accounts toward restitution payments.

