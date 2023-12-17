Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday, but high winds begin overnight

Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday, but high winds begin overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri along with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. This afternoon we’ll have sunshine with highs in the low to mid-40s. Winds will pick up tonight with gusts over 30 possible. Make sure to secure your outdoor Christmas decorations! Winds will stay high on Monday with gusts over 30 still possible for the start of the week.

Monday will also be chilly with highs only reaching the low 30s. That being said, the 40s will return by Wednesday, and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s are possible Friday and into the holiday weekend. We’re also watching for a chance for showers on Friday and Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
Highs will be in the upper 40s across Southeastern Iowa
Mostly Cloudy Skies remain this evening
The search for an operator come January 1st continues late into December.
The search for a new Cedar Creek Golf Course Operator continues in Ottumwa
On Monday, a golf course contract is scheduled to be awarded
On Monday, a golf course contract is scheduled to be awarded
Moon (left), Asta (right) and the 3-foot python have all been found.
Dog missing after fatal crash found alive

Latest News

Highs will be in the upper 40s across Southeastern Iowa
Mostly Cloudy Skies remain this evening
A dreary start to the weekend
A dreary start to the weekend
Temperatures stay warm today, with cloudier skies.
Warm again today, wetter weather arrives tonight into Saturday
Temperatures stay warm today, with cloudier skies.
First Alert Forecast