Iowa farmers still in need of more rain amid ongoing drought

Rainfall over the past few days has provided some relief to the ongoing drought, but Iowa farmers say it isn’t enough.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Rainfall over the past few days has provided some relief to the ongoing drought, but Iowa farmers say it isn’t enough.

According to State Climatologist Justin Glisan, last week was the 180th week in a row that certain areas of the state have experienced at least moderate drought.

That’s almost 4 years, making this the longest continuous drought in the state since the 1950s.

Despite falling short of the yearly average rainfall, Iowa farmers have managed to maintain their crops with groundwater.

“Having moisture in the (soil) is kind of like your bank account,” Glisan said. “You have something to work off of if you get into dry times.”

In order to turn things around, one farmer says Iowa needs steady rains to keep crops hydrated this spring.

The rainfalls also need to be spaced out enough for the soil to absorb the water instead of running off and causing flooding.

