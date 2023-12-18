Luke Combs, Post Malone to perform for INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Luke Combs and hip-hop singer-songwriter Post Malone are coming to Iowa to perform at next summer’s Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway.
The concerts will be 90-minute performances on the trackside stage, in front of the grandstands.
The Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend started in 2022. It brings three days of racing and live music to the Iowa Speedway in Newton. This year it’s set for July 12-14.
The concerts are included with Saturday/Sunday tickets.
