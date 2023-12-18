Marshalltown house fire caused by air fryer

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A home in Marshalltown was damaged by a fire caused by an air fryer on Sunday afternoon.

The Marshalltown Fire Department said it happened at 314 Washington Street.

One person was home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape and call 911.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

