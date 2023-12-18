Windier, colder start to the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A more wintry feel will be around for today, but don’t get too used to it.

Blustery northwest winds will be common throughout much of the day, with gusts especially strong this morning. Temperatures won’t move a whole lot today, either, with highs struggling to get to even the low 30s. Wind chills will stay in the 10s for much of the day as a result of the combination of stronger winds and cooler air.

Lows tonight dip into the 10s on the thermometer as winds get lighter and skies stay clear. The wind will shift to a southerly direction early on Tuesday, giving us a push of some warmer air with highs expected to be back into the low 40s. The warming trend continues from the there, with low 50s back as soon as Wednesday and lasting for the rest of the 7-day.

Chances for rain also reappear later this week, with the first round affecting us on Thursday. Additional showers are possible toward Christmas Eve and Day as temperatures stay warm enough to keep it all rain.

