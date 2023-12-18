Windier, colder start to the week

Colder and windier weather greets us for the start of the week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A more wintry feel will be around for today, but don’t get too used to it.

Blustery northwest winds will be common throughout much of the day, with gusts especially strong this morning. Temperatures won’t move a whole lot today, either, with highs struggling to get to even the low 30s. Wind chills will stay in the 10s for much of the day as a result of the combination of stronger winds and cooler air.

Lows tonight dip into the 10s on the thermometer as winds get lighter and skies stay clear. The wind will shift to a southerly direction early on Tuesday, giving us a push of some warmer air with highs expected to be back into the low 40s. The warming trend continues from the there, with low 50s back as soon as Wednesday and lasting for the rest of the 7-day.

Chances for rain also reappear later this week, with the first round affecting us on Thursday. Additional showers are possible toward Christmas Eve and Day as temperatures stay warm enough to keep it all rain.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
A boy who has been missing since 2017 has been found in southern France.
Teenager Alex Batty returns to Britain after being missing for 6 years
The search for an operator come January 1st continues late into December.
The search for a new Cedar Creek Golf Course Operator continues in Ottumwa
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Temperatures stay cold amid otherwise blustery conditions.
First Alert Forecast
Forecast Highs for Monday
Your First Alert Forecast
Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday, but high winds begin overnight
Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday, but high winds begin overnight
Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday, but high winds begin overnight
Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday, but high winds begin overnight