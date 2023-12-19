Des Moines zoo adds new animals, including Amur tiger

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals, including a 409-pound tiger.

The male Amur tiger came to Iowa from the Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park, with a breeding recommendation from the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

“Keepers say that he loves goat milk and is a cautious animal,” said Jay Tetzloff, chief animal officer at Blank Park Zoo. “We are really hopeful he and Misha the female tiger will become a great couple.”

Other additions include a nearly two-year-old North American river otter named Bamboo, and 30 new Jamaican fruit bats and nearly 30 new birds.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

