Rising temperatures and holiday rain showers
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a sunny and chilly Monday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Overnight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows cooling into the teens.

Tuesday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will be very warm Wednesday through Christmas with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. There are a few chances for rain in the forecast Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas.

