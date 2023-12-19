Rising temperatures and holiday rain showers

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a sunny and chilly Monday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Overnight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows cooling into the teens.

Tuesday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will be very warm Wednesday through Christmas with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. There are a few chances for rain in the forecast Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.