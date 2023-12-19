Still breezy for Tuesday, warmer air and rain chances approach

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warming trend kicks off today, with notably warmer air in the coming days.

We start Tuesday off quite chilly, with temperatures in the 10s and wind chills in the single digits at times. Winds increase today, though speeds won’t be quite as strong as they were at times on Monday. The southerly direction to them should push highs into the upper 30s to low 40s, though wind chills may lag behind in the low 30s.

Upper 40s make a return on Wednesday as clouds build, leading into several days of clouds and occasional rain chances. The first one arrives later Thursday night into Friday, with showers possible. A bit of a break will be seen on Saturday, as temperatures reach their warmest in the mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Christmas Eve and Day both carry a decent shot at some rain showers, too. Temperatures will be safely warm enough, by a fairly wide margin, to keep the precipitation all liquid and limit travel disruptions in the local area.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.