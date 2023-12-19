Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

