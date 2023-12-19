Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
Ottumwa man sentenced to 70 years in fatal stabbing plea
Marshalltown house fire caused by air fryer
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Police say a single-engine Cessna C-172 crashed into powerlines and burst into flames in...
Pilot, 2 passengers killed after plane crashes into powerlines and ignites brush fire
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
President Joe Biden attends a funeral service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day...
Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of...
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5